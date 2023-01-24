SPOKANE, Wash. - Every year, a Point-in-Time count is conducted to determine the number of people experiencing homelessness in the county. These numbers are then used to help inform decisions on budgeting, program goals, and the overall state of homelessness is the community.
In addition to getting a snapshot of the current number of sheltered and unsheltered people, the count looks at other crucial data. According to the City of Spokane, "We learn more about who is living in homelessness in Spokane County; why they are homeless, what barriers they are facing, as well as key data points that can impact how new programs are designed."
Data can then be used to recognize trends, target areas, and determine which programs have been most effective.
Funding for future services, including state and federal grants, are also informed by the Point-in-Time count.
For example, in the 2022 count, over half of the county's unhoused population was unsheltered. When asking respondents why, however, the most cited reason for avoiding shelters was a fear for safety and a need for privacy. Hours of operation and anxiety were also common factors, while pets, non-traditional family, and alcohol or drug dependency played smaller but still significant roles in the decision to remain unsheltered. By understanding why people are choosing to sleep outside rather than in an emergency shelter, it helps design shelter spaces tailored to the needs of the community.
The Point-in-Time count also helps understand how people find themselves homeless in Spokane. Of all the respondents last year, 74% were Spokane natives, and nearly all respondents were from Washington state and had family in Washington. The biggest factor in why people were homeless was lack of affordable housing, followed by unemployment, substance abuse, and mental health. A third of respondents also cited a lack of support.
Understanding the trends and responses helps Spokane leaders determine what is working and what needs adjustment in order to best address the needs and causes of homelessness, which is why it is imperative to get an accurate count this year.
Numerous programs have launched this year to tackle the homeless crisis in our community this year, from the Trent Resource and Assistance Center to the supportive housing program at The Catalyst. The need for such projects was largely informed by Point-in-Time counts, and this year's count will help examine the efficacy of these initiatives moving forward.
Unfortunately, volunteers are still needed this year!
The count of sheltered individuals begins Tuesday, Jan. 24, while the count of the unsheltered population will span Jan. 25-29.
Volunteers are required to complete at least on virtual training session, and surveys are conducted in teams at service provider centers, community locations, or as part of street outreach.
To lend a hand and help gather this crucial data, you can sign up HERE. For any questions about volunteering, contact Kimberly Babb at kbabb@spokanecity.org.