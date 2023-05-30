SPOKANE, Wash. - Camp Hope is scheduled to close by Friday, June 30, according to the latest update from Washington State Department of Transportation.
The encampment, located on 2nd Ave. and Ray St., began after protestors were ordered to vacate from outside City Hall in Dec. 2021. While WSDOT originally demanded campers vacate the state-owned property, they rescinded the order on the behest of the City of Spokane and local organizations and agreed to work towards a humane solution to the homeless crisis.
At its peak, over 600 people dealing with homelessness lived at the encampment. Local volunteers and organizations, namely Jewels Helping Hands, stepped in to help maintain order and safety, and to help meet the needs of those staying there. This included security, fence installation, and a cooling tent to help with the dangerous temperatures over the summer.
As the City of Spokane rushed to approve and open a new shelter on Trent Ave., it also enacted new camping regulations. A tumultuous exchange of lawsuits also strained the relations between the City, Spokane County, and WSDOT over the continued allowance of the encampment on rights-of-way land.
Despite the contention both WSDOT and the City of Spokane have continued to work towards more permanent solutions to Spokane's housing crisis.
"Permanently closing Camp Hope in a safe and humane way has been a goal of both the City and State. The City and State remain committed to this important work," WSDOT stated.
With efforts from local nonprofits, including Catholic Charities and The Salvation Army, efforts have been made to ensure those leaving Camp Hope are able to find permanent housing solutions.
At the last WSDOT count on May 25, around 20 people remained at Camp Hope, with just 15 tents and 5 RVs on site, which is a 96 percent decrease from WSDOT's initial assessment.
WSDOT shared that while much work remains, they're working with partners to ensure the estimated June 30 closure.
"State partners, WSDOT, Department of Commerce and Washington State Patrol, along with Empire Health Foundation, the service provider contracted by Commerce through the state’s Right of Way Initiative, are on target to offer the final occupants a stable housing option by the end of June."
Plans to begin cleanup and remediation of the site have been made and will begin once the last people staying at Camp Hope vacate.