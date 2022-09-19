SPOKANE, Wash. - Camp Hope has cost the City of Spokane more than $400,000 in the past nine months, according to the city's director of communications Brian Coddington.
The total 2021 city budget, including all funds and sources, is $1.088 Billion dollars.
The city submitted a letter to the Washington Department of Transportation earlier this month, demanding the agency clear the site and threatening legal action if that is not done so by Oct. 14.
The city hopes to be reimbursed for the costs it has incurred so far.