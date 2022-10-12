New movement in the effort to save Spokane, as the Washington State Department of Licensing is teaming up with local leaders to break down a major barrier for people experiencing homelessness.

SPOKANE, Wash. - New movement in the effort to save Spokane, as the Washington State Department of Licensing is teaming up with local leaders to break down a major barrier for people experiencing homelessness.
 
That identification gets you a bank account, a job, medical care, and even housing.
 
On Wednesday, the Department of Licensing and the Department of Health are teaming up with Jewels Helping Hands and Empire Health to provide ID's to those living at camp hope.
 
Julie Garcia with Jewels Helping Hands said that this is the first time in the state of Washington that all of these state partners have come together on-site of a homeless encampment to give out identification.
 
She hopes this will forge a path in other parts of the state.
 
"It's one of the key things that you do need to become successful and get yourself out of a situation like this for sure." Jonah Johnson, who lived in Camp Hope for 4 months said.
 
After his time at Camp Hope, he says he can't live there anymore.
 
"They put a fence around it so if something does happen to you in there, you got nowhere to run," he said.
 
Going to the Trent Shelter is also intimidating.
 
"Nobody wants to go there, it's scary," he said.
 
Right now, Johnson said his only hope is to get a job and find a place. The only issue? He doesn't have an ID.
 
"You can't do anything without an id, everybody knows that. You can't get a house, you can't do anything, can't do anything," he said.
 
ID's normally come at a high cost, but on Wednesday, Jewels Helping Hands and Empire Health are taking that cost barrier away.
 
With a partnership between them and the Departments of Licensing and Health, dozens of people living at Camp Hope were given just that.
 
"Department of Licensing's vision and purpose is helping every Washington resident to live work drive and thrive, and today we're helping people thrive," Whitney Montemarano, the Deputy Assistant Director of Customer Relations for the Department of Licensing said.
 
Their goal is to help everyone at Camp Hope, move forward.
 
"Get into a home, seek medical treatment, whatever that may be for them," she said.
 
For Johnson, he hopes getting an ID today will help him tomorrow.
 
"Figure out how to get some money," he said.
 
The DOL will be out at the camp for the next three Wednesdays, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

