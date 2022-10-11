SPOKANE, Wash. - As tension surrounding Camp Hope continues to grow between local and state officials, organizers are now releasing new information about the status of the camp.
443 people are currently living there, according to Camp Hope Manager Maurice Smith, who said a new headcount was taken over the weekend. At its peak in July, that number was 623 people.
"Approximately 40 of those went to the Trent Shelter, a number closely in line with the 51 residents who said they would consider a shelter when we assessed the residents back in July," Smith said. "Others went to a variety of alternatives, including stabilization, transitional housing, permanent housing and family. We love it when our friends can leave for the right reasons and go something better."
According to Smith, Jewels Helping Hands has worked with the Washington State Department of Transportation to create a set of rules for Camp Hope, which all residents will be required to read, sign and keep in order to stay on the property. Also, every resident will be issued a picture identification badge so they can be identified by security.
Some of the rules include:
- Following all laws when around or at the camp, understanding they'll be enforced
- No people under 18 years old
- No families with children will be allowed
- No engaging in predatory behavior at or around the camp (ie. drug dealing, stealing, sex trafficking, assaultive or abusive behavior)
- No processing, using or consuming drugs or alcohol
- No illegal weapons allowed
- Agreeing to working with staff to come up with a housing/stability plan
- Eligibility will be assessed every 30 days