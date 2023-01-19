SPOKANE, Wash. - The latest population count released Thursday from the Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) showed 138 people are currently living at Camp Hope, the homeless encampment located on WSDOT property north of Interstate 90 in East Central Spokane.
The count was taken during the day, so WSDOT says some residents may have been off-site working or receiving treatment and that number might fluctuate a bit.
Still, the population being around 140 people marks a significant decrease from the last count in mid-December that showed about 200 people living at the encampment.
"Estimates were upwards of 600 at one point, and the first initial count with service providers was 467," WSDOT Spokesperson Ryan Overton said Thursday. "So that's a significant amount of progress, really even since September. It's really encouraging."
Overton said the Catholic Charities Catalyst Project has played a big role in the decrease, taking about 50 people from Camp Hope so far.
Plus, more people have used the region's existing shelter system, which Overton called "encouraging."
"All of that contributing, reconnecting with family members, is all contributing to that number slowly starting to drop," Overton said.
People aren't the only thing moving out of Camp Hope either–Overton said WSDOT crews have removed more than 48,000 pounds of debris out of the encampment over the last several weeks.
"Visually it is shrinking. I think that's really encouraging for us, and I'm sure for the public as well," Overton said. "Closing the encampment has been our ultimate goal all along, and we're starting to see the light at the end of that."
"If everybody agrees that's the common goal, we need to, number one, build enough trust and have enough honest conversations that we can work together to deliver that to the citizens of Spokane County, and that has been absent for the last four months, frankly," Spokane County Sheriff John Nowels said in an interview Thursday.
Sheriff Nowels said that specific approach that he's taken since taking over the department this year has included a Zoom conversation with Washington Governor Jay Inslee about long-term solutions, like improving access to mental health and substance abuse treatment in Spokane County and statewide.
"And how we are going to have to come up with solutions over the next two to four years while we're building that infrastructure, where we can make sure we have temporary shelter for these people," Nowels added.
Sheriff Nowels acknowledged he and the governor won't agree politically on a lot of things, "but we can have open and honest dialogue about it, not get accusatory and I think that's the way forward. That's how you get to places where you have solutions."
Overton described recent conversations between state agencies and local officials with the City of Spokane and Spokane County have gone well.
"I think they've seen the decrease in size, we continue to have weekly meetings with them," Overton said. "[There's been] a lot of encouraging things with the city, the county, the sheriff's office–all things pointing in the right direction."
Overton said they still don't have a timeline or a firm date for when the encampment will close yet and added that will likely start to materialize "when more housing starts to become available."