SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane City and County officials provided an update on their joint response to Camp Hope at a press conference held at Spokane City Hall on Tuesday.
Spokane Mayor Nadine Woodward, Spokane County Commission Board Chair Mary Kuney and Spokane County Sheriff Ozzie Knezovich touted investments and improvements at the Trent Resource and Assistance Center and the launch of a regional shelter availability dashboard website since the city and county launched an emergency operations center to address Camp Hope in late October.
"Our work is about bringing people in from the cold and giving them a warm space, a bed, meals, access to showers and also connections to services while they await permanent housing," Woodward said.
Woodward also expressed hope that their application to the Washington State Department of Commerce for more "Rights of Way Initiative" funds that was submitted in July will get another look.
"That has all kinds of housing options waiting to be funded, and we can activate those units and beds right away," Woodward said.
A spokesperson for the Department of Commerce said roughly $5 million in Rights of Way funds are still available and that the city recently updated their proposals. The spokesperson said those discussions remain ongoing.
Sheriff Knezovich restated his desire to get the situation resolved as soon as possible, and his frustration about what he describes as a lack of collaboration between the state and regional governments.
Knezovich played quotes from Governor Jay Inslee's November 2 media availability in Seattle–where the governor applauded the state's efforts to get people camping on state-owned land statewide housed quickly–to make his point
"Is King County that much different than Spokane County, that we as a local government and our providers can't come together?," Knezovich said. "[Inslee] says the longest they've had is eight weeks. Why is this [taking] months?"
The state has insisted they're not willing to work with the city and county while both entities have pending legal action against the state, a question NonStop Local posed to the sheriff at Tuesday's press conference.
"In every legal matter I've ever been in, 90% of them are resolved before they ever go to court," Knezovich answered. "How does that happen? It's by people getting together and talking about the issue and resolving it before we ever have to go to court."
Washington State Department of Transportation Communications Manager Ryan Overton said at the end of the day, the timeline to decommission Camp Hope comes down to housing.
"There needs to be enough housing and shelter bed availability for those at the camp in order to permanently close it," Overton said. "We are working towards that. The city and state we hope are working towards that as well. We wish it could be a collaborative effort, but with the pending lawsuit it continues to be a little bit of a stalemate."
Parties on all sides of the Camp Hope discussion remain focused on December 1–the date the Catalyst Project from Catholic Charities in the West Hills neighborhood of Spokane is scheduled to come online. The project, funded by the Department of Commerce through the Right of Way Initiative, will provide 87 transitional housing beds, with space for about 100 people.