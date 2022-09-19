SPOKANE, Wash. - Over the last nine months, the City of Spokane has spent $400,000 of taxpayer money toward mitigating Camp Hope, the homeless encampment that now holds nearly 700 people.
These numbers were recently released by Mayor Nadine Woodward and her team at City Hall, along with a breakdown of the annual budget.
“This is above and beyond what was budgeted for in 2022,” Woodward said.
According to Woodward, the $400,000 was extracted from the city’s general fund, which is budgeted out to be $216,530,800 for the year. Over the last nine months, these taxpayer dollars have bought resources to help resolve the issues at the encampment.
“Garbage removal, private security, police overtime, all of those things,” Woodward said.
During a one-on-one interview with KHQ, Woodward said she does not think it matters where these dollars are coming from, rather she thinks it is more important to state that these dollars are taxpayer dollars.
And after it was released to the public that the money they paid in taxes last year was partly being used toward mitigating Camp Hope, concerns came about.
“I don’t feel like ‘oh my money is gone now because of this issue’, but it is a large amount of money and when you don’t know where it’s all going, it’s obviously not being spent in a way that is effective,” Erin Bartley, a local taxpayer, said.
Bartley lives only a couple blocks down from the encampment, seeing it every single day; because of this, Bartly said she knows the issue at hand is not over yet, or improving.
“I don’t know if more money needs to be spent on it, I don’t know where it’s going,” Bartley said.
When she was asked the amount each taxpayer in the city was actually paying for mitigation efforts at Camp Hope, Mayor Woodward did not have an answer.
“That’s a lot of math you’re going to have to figure out if that’s the route you’re going to go for the story,” she said. “I guess take that money and divide it by how many people there are in the city who pay taxes, and I don’t know what that number is.”
What we do know is that this $400,000 was an unbudgeted expense for 2022, and local taxpayers want to be kept in the loop from here on out.
“Without transparency, without them coming forward and saying exactly where and how it’s been spent, there’s no accountability,” Bartley said.
Mayor Woodward has been very clear about one thing; Camp Hope does not have any *hope* for remaining a permanent structure in Spokane.
“Not only do I think it’s a problem, I know it’s a problem,” Woodward said.
Along with the efforts performed by the city alone, Woodward and her team plan to meet the Washington Department of Transportation (WSDOT), the organization that owns the land, on Wednesday to create a plan to clear out the camp.
Woodward said the city is hopeful the camp will be emptied by the end of the year, and that more people who call Camp Hope “home” will move into shelters, including the new Trent shelter, before colder weather hits.