SPOKANE, Wash. - A fence goes up around Camp Hope, COVID-19 breaks out in the Trent Shelter, and a small shelter on 2nd and Monroe was shut down Thursday; it cannot get much worse for the homeless community in Spokane this week.
“They had no right to shut us down, none, zero,” God’s Love International President, Senior Pastor Ronald Nelson said.
A “closed” sign hangs on the front door of God’s Love International, a group run by Senior Pastor Ronald Nelson, after the shelter was shut down by the city earlier this week. The shelter aims to help those experiencing homelessness in Spokane by providing a place to sleep, eat, and shower.
After Spokane’s fire marshal led an inspection of the building Wednesday night, he found several building code violations which led to the city making the immediate decision to shut down the shelter for the safety of those staying there.
And how many folks were staying at the shelter? Around 72 people this week. On Thursday, they were told to leave. Nelson said nearly 90 percent of folks went back out to the streets of Spokane, some of them in wheelchairs.
“They put 72 people out on the street and jeopardized their lives,” Nelson said.
Strong words from Nelson, as he stands in his empty shelter in Downtown Spokane, with his five dogs, four of which are rescues, circling throughout the building.
Kirstin Davis works for the city as a communications manager; she said the city does have the right to shut down God’s Love International because of the safety risks.
“We have really been trying to accommodate them being able to get that certificate of occupancy, but again when we have life safety issues at play, that changes,” Davis said.
In various email transactions, the city has laid out certain codes Nelson needed to follow to continue to provide housing for those experiencing homelessness.
“And according to the letters they have sent me, I had until the 21 October to comply to anything that was wrong,” Nelson said.
That is true, Nelson did have until the 21 of October to fix any code violations. However, that was until the fire marshal made a visit to the building this Wednesday and saw that the shelter was in worse shape than previously believed to be.
Two violations that struck the city were the lack of fire exits, and no fire watch; one person needs to always be awake inside the shelter while many others are sleeping, to ensure nothing critical happens overnight.
“We will treat a code enforcement situation consistent across the board,” Davis said.
Nelson believes his shelter was shut down not because of the code violations, rather because of his religious values.
“Everybody deserves to be treated in one way, with the love and respect that God has given us,” Nelson said. “It seems like the only reason that they’re doing anything is because of my religion.”
In response to this allegation, Davis told me the decision to shut down God’s Love International had nothing to do with religion; they saw a safety risk and took action.
“We work with faith-based organizations all the time, and we know that it takes the entire community to help us with this homelessness problem,” Davis said. “We go in and we assess the building for the type of use that’s going to happen, and sometimes a church is not safe enough for people to be sleeping overnight, and so we have to say this will not work for that reason.”
Nelson said if the city does not allow him to reopen the shelter, he plans to sue the city of Spokane. The city said if each code violation is fixed and the shelter is made to be a safer environment, then there will be no problem in Nelson eventually opening the doors to God’s Love International up again.