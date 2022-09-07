SPOKANE, Wash. - The City of Spokane has resumed enforcement, in the downtown area, of its sit-and-lie ordinance on Wednesday.
The sit-and-lie ordinance prohibits sitting or lying on a public sidewalk between 6 a.m. and midnight from roughly Maple to Division and I-90 to Spokane Falls Boulevard.
"We want to give them a better place, a better option," Spokane Mayor Nadine Woodward said. "Because I think we, as a community, agree that fields and sidewalks and viaducts are not a healthy, clean, safe place for people to live."
The ordinance does have exceptions for enforceability, including when shelter space is unavailable. The announcement of enforcement comes one day after the new Trent shelter opened.
According to the City of Spokane, police started telling people last week about the new, and already existing, shelter resources and the eventual enforcement of the ordinance. The City said enforcement will be based on availability the night before or a phone call by officers to the shelter.
"The Trent Shelter has the ability to flex and accept even more individuals," Woodward said. "So, we don't anticipate that capacity will be used up overnight."
As of 5 p.m. on Wednesday, the City said 40 people are at the Trent shelter, with 16 coming from Camp Hope.