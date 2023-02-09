SPOKANE, Wash. - Representatives from the Empire Health Foundation updated the Spokane City Council on efforts to close Camp Hope at the council's study session on Thursday.
Empire Health Foundation President Zeke Smith touched on a range of topics, including crime, population and the steps that have been taken to move residents into better housing situations.
Smith told councilmembers 124 people currently live in the camp, down from 467 in October. Smith said that decline includes 56 people who were moved to the Catalyst Project, a Catholic Charities transitional housing project in Spokane's West Hills neighborhood.
In an exchange with Smith, Councilmember Betsy Wilkerson highlighted the lack of beds available for the remaining population of Camp Hope. Many of the remaining residents aren't eligible for the shelter space that exists because they suffer from substance abuse and mental health disorders.
Smith said there has been a decrease in crime since the Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) installed a fence around the camp last September, based on data collected from the Spokane Police Department (SPD).
That SPD data was gathered by Councilmember Zach Zappone. According to Smith and Zappone, the data also demonstrated that, while crime has increase around the camp since it began, it hasn't increased as much as some other neighborhoods in Spokane.
Smith ended his presentation with insight on the finances of Camp Hope. For fiscal year 2023, Empire Health Foundation is contracted to receive $279,500 from the Washington State Department of Commerce (Commerce).
Compassionate Addiction Treatment is contracted for $671,542 from Commerce. Jewels Helping Hands will receive $1,558,946, REVIVE Counseling Spokane will get $749,327 and Spokane Low Income Housing Consortium will get $215,347.
Smith said most of that money goes to staffing. That includes 62 employees with Jewels Helping Hands, 20 for REVIVE Counseling Spokane, nine for Compassionate Addiction Treatment and three for the Spokane Low Income Housing Consortium.
The Empire Health Foundation is working to get an additional $3.5 million from commerce for new housing projects, for the same contractors, plus the Volunteers of America.