SPOKANE, Wash. - The move from Camp Hope to the newly opened Trent Shelter began Tuesday.
“Okay folks, we’re going to the Trent shelter,” Andy Kreig said, as he prepared to move his life from the camp to the shelter.
“I want to go, I’ll be the first one there,” Kreig said. “Just so I can get me a good spot to greet everybody.”
Kreig looks forward to being one of the first people experiencing homelessness to try out this new shelter, which will provide a bed, three meals a day, and shower services to those in need.
However, not everyone is on board. The majority of Camp Hope residents want to stay on the lot owned by the Washington Department of Transportation (WSDOT) that they have called home for months.
"I’ve been here for a while,” Camp Hope Resident Shawn Williams said.
Williams has been homeless on and off for nearly seven years. He came to Camp Hope not long after it began back in December of 2021, and he is not alone. Many campers say if it was not for Camp Hope or Jewels Helping Hands, the local non-profit that has stood by the homeless community’s side for months, they would not feel at home.
“Camp Hope has given me the opportunity to have a place to call my own,” Williams said. “You’d think that it’s a crazy decision to stay here instead of going to a shelter."
Williams is keeping an open mind about the idea of moving his life to a shelter, but after seeing countless shelters fail, Williams said he does not want to get his hopes up that the Trent Shelter will be successful.
“You don’t know how long that’ll work, there’s so many places that were supposed to be here for a while are shut down,” Williams said.
Whether campers decide to go to this new shelter or stay at the camp, members of Jewels Helping Hands have worked diligently to make sure everyone knows the shelter is an option.
“We are encouraging anyone who is tired of camp life to go to the shelter,” Maurice Smith, a member of the local non-profit, said.
“It’s no secret that Spokane has been short on shelter beds and shelter space for years,” Smith said.
This is true, but now that the Trent Shelter has 150 beds available for those experiencing homelessness in the region, Smith said he and his team have sent out weekly fliers with information on the shelter for campers at Camp Hope.
“When we announce that there’s a new shelter opening up, when we announce that there are new services, hope starts to pop up,” Smith said.
While few campers boarded the shuttle to the shelter on Trent Avenue Tuesday, Smith said he believes more will follow once the colder weather hits.
“It’s amazing how attitudes about camping change when cold weather hits,” Smith said.
Smith predicts around 50 to 75 campers will move into shelter space within the next 30 days, before the first frost of the season.