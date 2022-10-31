SPOKANE, Wash. - Months after Jewels Helping Hands applied for a temporary permit for the cooling-turned-resource tent at Camp Hope, the City of Spokane has issued one.
With several state and local agencies working toward the goal of clearing out Camp Hope, the tent has become a big part of the effort, as a central place where service providers help people living at the camp take their next steps towards being able to move out.
"It's a lot less stress for them and us," Julie Garcia from Jewels Helping Hands said, referring to camp residents. "For them, knowing that they can still come here and access services, and for us it's not constantly fighting these battles instead of doing the work that we need to be doing."
Camp organizers didn't have express written permission from the Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) when they first set up the tent during this summer's heat wave, so the city wouldn't approve the permit application.
That changed late last week, when WSDOT and its contractor to provide services to camp residents, the Empire Health Foundation, entered into a conditional land use agreement for the plot of land the tent stands on, which was delivered to the city on October 27. That allowed the city fire marshal to inspect the tent, and issue a temporary permit.
Jewels Helping Hands is still facing thousands of dollars in fines relating to the tent, after the city cited them $536 each day the tent stood without a permit between September 23 and when the permit was officially issued on October 27.
"We're hoping that now that it's permitted they will drop those fines, but until then we have a scheduled court date on [November] 18," Garcia said.
City spokesperson Brian Coddington said the permit being issued could impact the citations, but described the fines as going through municipal court proceedings.
Written in the permit are specific conditions like requiring two exits in the tent, a maximum capacity that's set at 115 people and requiring at least one fire extinguisher within 75 feet of all parts of the tent.
City Fire Marshal Lance Dahl attached a letter to the permit, addressed to Camp Hope and the Empire Health Foundation, voicing his concerns about the camp's footprint and how quickly a fire could spread.
Dahl included specific requests for fire safety inside the camp, like replacing fire extinguishers, keeping fires in approved containers, constantly attended to and away from structures, something Garcia said they've been working on for months leading up to winter.
"We're also on a 15-minute fire watch, so somebody–a staff member or inside security–walks the camp every 15 minutes with fire extinguishers to make sure that everything is where it's supposed to be," Garcia said.
Garcia said she understands concerns about the safety of burn barrels and open flames in the camp, but said their goal is to get through the winter without a major fire.
"The best people to help us navigate that is the fire department," Garcia said. "I know that it's not ideal to burn to stay warm, but they're outside, so burning's probably going to happen. What can be the safest way for us to do that?"
The temporary permit runs through June 1, 2023–a six-month permit, which is what camp organizers initially applied for, though the joint city-county deadline to remove the camp and move residents into the Trent Resource and Assistance Center on November 15 is fast approaching.
A lawsuit filed in federal court on Friday on behalf of camp residents and Jewels Helping Hands is looking to stop that entirely, while Spokane County filed a lawsuit late last week against the state of Washington that would allow the county to "take action necessary" to move camp residents without WSDOT's involvement.