SPOKANE, Wash. - The CEO of the Guardians Foundation is speaking out after Spokane City Council Members called for a criminal investigation into allegations an employee of the Guardians Foundation may have embezzled money for over a year from the organization.
"I'd rather be stabbed in an alley and know that pain, than the pain that I'm going through by the smile on people's faces when they take advantage of my organization for such an extended period of time," said Guardians foundation CEO Michael Shaw.
Council members said they wanted to see a copy of the police report detailing the theft, but Spokane Police said there's no official report at this time, because the accusations were made over the phone to Crime Check.
However, Spokane Police Department spokesperson Julie Humphreys told KHQ on Tuesday they've initiated an investigation with the information they have.
Shaw said he understands the concerns of council members, and thinks they should've been notified about the allegations weeks ago.
The employee who's accused of stealing the money is no longer with the Guardians Foundation, though Shaw wouldn't detail the circumstances surrounding their departure, citing "Washington State employment laws."
Shaw said their annual audit turned up some "anomalies," eventually uncovering a plan in which someone would deposit thousands of dollars into a personal account, then change the amount to one that wouldn't raise eyebrows and call it a "cash reimbursement."
"It was very elaborate," Shaw said. "Very, very elaborate."
Shaw said the amount of money taken could be in the area of $150,000–though the actual amount is currently unclear–which prompted him to call Crime Check on September 29.
"I believe that I did my job, which was self-reporting, to identify the anomaly and put together the evidence, and create protocols that rectified the situation, notify my bosses, Crime Check and my board," Shaw said.
The Guardians Foundation gets money from donations and from the City of Spokane according to Shaw, so it's not clear at this point which specific funding source the money was stolen from.
"I'm not sure about the mechanics about the state or the federal [money]," Shaw said. "That's not really my department, that was the individual's department. But it could be, because of the time frame, a little bit across the board."
Shaw insists the stolen money hasn't impacted their operations at the Cannon Street or Trent Shelters, and welcomes an investigation by the police and an audit by the city.
"The focus is on the people under our roofs," Shaw said. "It's up to me as the CEO to deal with this."
As for the next steps, Shaw said two detectives reached out to him on Tuesday.
City Spokesperson Brian Coddington said from the city's side of things, "audit action is already underway."