SPOKANE, Wash. - Jewels Helping Hands, the organization that runs Camp Hope, responded to calls to clear the camp in a notice on Monday. 

The notice, posted around the camp, assured that "we aren't moving," and explained that the group will be working with the Washington Department of Transportation (WSDOT) to to "stabilize the camp" by cleaning trash and rearranging RVs ahead of security fence installation later this week. 

Julie Garcia, the executive director of Jules Helping Hands, said they're moving a majority of the camp at least three feet away from the sidewalks and disposing broken RVs. 

The notice also elaborated on classes that will take place in the resource tent, which was previously used as a cooling tent during the summer. 

