SPOKANE, Wash. - A lawsuit filed earlier this September against Catholic Charities and the City of Spokane to halt the purchase of the Quality Inn for the Catalyst Project has been thrown out.
The temporary restraining order lawsuit, which Catholic Charities called "frivolous and completely without merit" was denied by a Spokane County Superior Court judge on Friday, Sept. 16.
The power of prayer and the victory of love. Today the Superior Court flatly denied the TRO demand from a West Hills NIMBY group trying to stop the Catalyst project from caring for and serving the homeless and most fragile of our community. Love always wins.— Catholic Charities (@cc_easternwa) September 16, 2022
As reported by our partners at Spokesman-Review, William Hagy, president of Spokane for Safe Neighborhoods, said in a statement that while the city needs facilities that support the homeless, government processes and standards have to be followed.
The West Hills group stated in the lawsuit that the Quality Inn location should be classified as "group living" as opposed to "community service" and thus require conditional use permits.
The Catalyst Project is a supportive housing program that will provide both transitional housing and a variety of resources, peer support, and counseling services to roughly 120 people experiencing homelessness. The lawsuit, filed by newly-formed Spokane for Safe Neighborhoods, alleged Catholic Charities could not move forward with the purchase without State Environmental Policy Act (SEPA) review.
Future projects by Catholic Charities, including an Empire Health proposal for 75 tiny home-like shelter units to house 125 people and the proposed site for St. Agnes Haven, a 48-unit affordable housing community for families, were also cited in the lawsuit.
"The overwhelming majority of people in our Spokane community – including so many in the West Hills neighborhood - are generous, compassionate, kind, and loving," Catholic Charities said in a previous statement. "We believe that this community at large knows exactly what we at Catholic Charities know to be true: Love always wins"