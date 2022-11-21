SPOKANE, Wash. - Weeks after the Salvation Army took over operations at the Trent Resource and Assistance Center (TRAC), officials are sharing the changes they've made and plans for the facility's future.
"We don't want anybody freezing to death out there," Major Ken Perine with the Salvation Army said. "What we really want is someone to come in and get the services they need so they can start putting their life together and move forward."
The City of Spokane terminated the contract of the previous operator, the Guardians Foundation, due to accounting and record keeping issues. The Guardians Foundation is also under investigation by Spokane Police and a forensic audit by the city after allegations that an employee embezzled more than $100,000 from the organization.
Perine said the Salvation Army has been focusing on bringing day-to-day operations at the shelter up to their organizational standards since they took over on Nov. 1.
"The food, and also giving folks blankets and sheets that they can have for their beds," Perine said.
With the help of a $500,000 investment from Spokane County, the current wood bed frames in the shelter will be replaced by metal frames with privacy screens.
"Wood–in this type of environment–if one person brings in bed bugs, it quickly spreads," Perine said. "That's why we have metal beds with a nice thick mat on top that are hermetically sealed, so bugs can't get in."
There are 250 beds at the Trent Resource and Assistance Center that are consistently occupied, but Perine said a little over 270 people have been staying at the facility on a nightly basis, due to the 100 sleeping mats the Salvation Army has to accommodate for occupancy fluctuations.
"We'd rather not it be that big, we'd rather share the wealth with other agencies, but when somebody comes knocking on the door and it's 1 a.m., we're not going to put you back on the street," Perine said.
Other additions include more portable restrooms, offices for outreach efforts from service providers and more indoor and outdoor storage capability. Adding another shower trailer is also in the works.
"Eventually, in a perfect world, I'd love to see indoor showers, indoor toilets, indoor sinks," Perine said. "That's the way we normally run stuff, and that's the standard we really want to get to, but we have to work within the confines of what we have to do the best job that we can."
Though TRAC wasn't a Salvation Army project at first, Perine said he can see it becoming an integral part of their organization going forward, even mentioning they might rename it "The Way In Navigation Center," to go hand in hand with their transitional housing facility on Monroe Street: "The Way Out Shelter."
"The reason being this should really be your first stop kind of triage, so that we can figure out what's going on in your life and how we can help you move forward, and then partner you up with other agencies that are really going to help you," Perine said.