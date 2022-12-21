SPOKANE, Wash. - The Catalyst Project on Sunset Hill has been welcoming new residents for close to two weeks. As of Wednesday, 26 people have fully moved in.
The Catalyst Project is Catholic Charities' latest transitional housing project, funded through Washington state's "Rights of Way Initiative," aimed at helping house residents at Camp Hope–the homeless encampment located on Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) land north of I-90 in East Central Spokane.
Anthony Jolls said he's spent three or four years living in his truck, and that he's been at Camp Hope since the spring.
"I'm very excited to get the heck off the streets and get a shower, oh yeah my goodness," Jolls said.
Jolls will be moving into the Catalyst Project in the coming days, after service providers at Camp Hope helped him get an ID, a phone and now a place to sleep at night.
"It's all the little steps," Jolls said. "Then getting into a house, this Catalyst Project, where I can take a shower, where I can go to work and actually clean up after work. That's the whole world right there, you know?"
Dawn Kinder is the Catholic Charities' chief stabilization officer, and one of the people overseeing the Catalyst Project.
"We've had a lot of participants who haven't done laundry in six months who were able to wash and dry their clothes on day one," Kinder said. "We've had a lot of people commenting on how nice it is to feel warm enough to want to drink water, which is a heartbreaking thing to hear but also inspiring to know that we're helping people make those changes."
Kinder said they had some minor bumps in the road moving people in at first, but their goal remains to move in four to five people a day, in hopes of being full by the first week of January.
"We're working hard, it's a new program, so there's things to continue to try and sort through," Kinder said. "But folks are here, they're indoors, they're being fed warm meals, they're being supported, so we're happy with where we're at."
West Hills Neighborhood Council Communications Director Derek Zandt said the council's goal is to work together with Catholic Charities.
"We're all in this neighborhood together, we're all here together," Zandt said. "There's really no reason to dislike each other or to fight or anything of that sort, which seems to be some of the things that have happened in the past. It's just not the way to go."
Kinder said they haven't had conversations with the neighborhood council to this point because some members of the council were named as plaintiffs in a lawsuit against Catholic Charities–which she said was dismissed by a judge last week–but now hopes to rebuild their relationship moving forward.
"We're always open to that conversation," Kinder said. "We want to be a good neighbor; we are a part of the neighborhood now. So yes, we want to, and those need to be respectful and reasonable requests in both directions."
Moving forward is all Anthony Jolls can think about.
"I'm happy, you know?" an emotional Jolls said. "It's just nice to know you're getting out of here."