SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane law enforcement won't be able to clear Camp Hope until at least late January, after the involved parties agreed to postpone a hearing that was originally scheduled for Dec. 28.
On Dec. 12, U.S. District Judge Stanley A. Bastian granted the current, temporary restraining order against the City of Spokane and Spokane County, as well as Police Chief Craig Meidl and outgoing Sheriff Ozzie Knezovich.
Under that order, law enforcement cannot arrest residents of Camp Hope solely for being homeless. The order does not prevent law enforcement from entering the camp to arrest a suspect, as long as they have probable cause.
The order followed multiple days of officers and deputies from the Spokane Police Department and the Spokane County Sheriff's Office handing out flyers stating they would close the camp and providing information on shelters in the city.
Jewels Helping Hands and other organizations administering services at the camp argued the city intended to forcibly relocate the residents and arrest those who refused to leave.
JHH alleged residents faced imminent harm from the planned sweep with no place to go due to a lack of shelter space.
On Wednesday, the parties filed a joint report stating they agreed to an extension of the temporary restraining order until late January and asked the court to delay the hearing date.
The court found good cause to extend the order until a new hearing date and changed the Dec. 28 hearing to a video conference status update.