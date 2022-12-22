Weather Alert

...WIND CHILL WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON PST TODAY... ...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM PST FRIDAY... ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM TO 10 PM PST FRIDAY... * WHAT...The Wind Chill Warning will go through noon and then be replaced by a wind chill advisory. Wind chills as low as 5 to 20 below zero with winds 5 to 10 mph through Friday morning. For the Winter Weather Advisory, snow expected. Total snow accumulations between 1 and 3 inches Friday. * WHERE...Hayden, Spokane Valley, Downtown Spokane, Worley, Davenport, Rockford, Coeur d'Alene, Fairfield, Cheney, Airway Heights, and Post Falls. * WHEN...For the Wind Chill Warning, until Noon PST today. For the Wind Chill Advisory, until 11 AM PST Friday. For the Winter Weather Advisory, from 4 AM to 10 PM PST Friday. * IMPACTS...The dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes. Areas of drifting and blowing snow could lead to travel impacts. Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the Friday morning and evening commutes. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Avoid outside activities if possible. When outside, make sure you wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. &&

After a bitterly cold Thursday, the region will be subject to increasing bouts of wintry precipitation through the holiday weekend. On Friday, mainly snow is expected over the region. Precipitation will change over to a wintry mix of snow and freezing rain on Saturday. Holiday travelers are urged to be prepared for rapidly changing conditions and winter driving. For next week, a much warmer weather pattern along with periods of rain will lead to melting snow, and increased runoff into area rivers and small streams. The greatest risk of flooding will be in low lying areas as well as small streams.

...WIND CHILL WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON PST TODAY... ...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM PST FRIDAY... ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM TO 10 PM PST FRIDAY... * WHAT...The Wind Chill Warning will go through noon and then be replaced by a wind chill advisory. Wind chills as low as 5 to 20 below zero with winds 5 to 10 mph through Friday morning. For the Winter Weather Advisory, snow expected. Total snow accumulations between 1 and 3 inches Friday. * WHERE...Hayden, Spokane Valley, Downtown Spokane, Worley, Davenport, Rockford, Coeur d'Alene, Fairfield, Cheney, Airway Heights, and Post Falls. * WHEN...For the Wind Chill Warning, until Noon PST today. For the Wind Chill Advisory, until 11 AM PST Friday. For the Winter Weather Advisory, from 4 AM to 10 PM PST Friday. * IMPACTS...The dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes. Areas of drifting and blowing snow could lead to travel impacts. Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the Friday morning and evening commutes. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Avoid outside activities if possible. When outside, make sure you wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. &&