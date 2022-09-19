The Spokane City Council passed two policies Monday night. The first involved banning illegal camping in parts of the city. The second adjusts the air quality requirement to open safe air shelters.

SPOKANE Wash. - As the city of Spokane deals with a growing homeless crisis, Monday the city council is addressing two major policies impacting the homeless population.
 
The first has to do with updating the illegal camping ordinance that bans camping on public property.
 
The second changes the requirements for when the city needs to open shelters based on the air quality.
 
Both passed unanimously but had many split-minded.

"They can't sit and they can't stand and they can't lay and they cant this and they can't that. Why don't we start talking about what they can do," Teresa Simon who attended the meeting said.
 
First off, the illegal camping ordinance is not the sit and lie ordinance, which prohibits sitting or lying on a public sidewalk between 6 a.m and midnight in certain areas of downtown.
 
But it has the same premise, getting our most vulnerable off the streets and into shelters while cleaning up the city.
 
The illegal camping ordinance, originally established in 2018, banned all camping in downtown, however, that hasn't been enforced in years after the Martin v Boise ruling said cities can't ban people from public camping until adequate shelter is available.
 
The new illegal camping ordinance bans camping anywhere along the Spokane river or Latah Creek, under and near downtown railroad viaducts, and within three blocks of homeless shelters.
 
And now that the Trent Shelter opened up over 200 spots for housing, both the sit and lie and the illegal camping ordinances are now enforceable, hence the clarification in city law Monday night.
 
"We do have to do something. We know we have to do something," Zack Zappone, a Spokane city council member said.
 
Right now, officers can issue a criminal citation only when shelter space is available. The officer must confirm with local shelters within 24 hours of citing anyone. If there are encampments with no one inside, there will be a written notice giving the individual 48 hours to claim the items before they're removed. And if there is immediate danger, officers can cite anyone, anywhere.
 
At the meeting, many were displeased with the decision.
 
"This measure doesn't move the unhoused closer to basic essential human needs of safe housable shelter this ordinance serves only to add another scaffold of trauma for the unhoused," Marilyn Darlick said.
 
"Public safety is important so is the public safety of the poor," Michael McGuire said.
 
"Fining them when they don't have any money. They're going to end up in the jails is that where we want to house people," Dave said.
 
"I don't think this ordinance goes far enough," Greg Boggart said.
 
"It's getting out of hand," William Heeland said.
 
"It's my opinion this ordinance is less than what we need. I short it's better than no ordinance," Chris Batten, with Downtown Spokane Partnership said.
 
"While the best option is a broader designation that prohibits camping in downtown entirely," Emilie Cameron, the Downtown Spokane Partnership President said.
 
After the mayor signs off, the ordinance will take effect in 30 days.
 
Now, the city council also spoke about the safe air shelter ordinance which determines the air quality index requirement for when the city needs to open up shelter options. Monday, they changed the requirement from 250 to 201.
 
That also passed unanimously.

