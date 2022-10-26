SPOKANE, Wash. - The Spokane City Council will hold a special meeting on Oct. 27 to approve the Salvation Army as the new operator of the Trent Avenue and Cannon Street homeless shelters.
The Salvation Army would replace the Guardians Foundation as the shelters' operator. The Guardians Foundation came under fire from city officials amid an investigation into a Guardians Foundation employee who may have embezzled thousands of dollars.
The city launched an audit of the foundation earlier this month.