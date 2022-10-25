SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane City and County officials held a press briefing Tuesday, announcing they've activated an emergency operations center to address Camp Hope.
Spokane Mayor Nadine Woodward said the city went to the county to activate the emergency operations center to "dedicate the strength of their collective resources to a challenge that requires immediate action now."
"Our plan is based on the Nov. 15 expectation for decommissioning that encampment," Woodward said.
The mayor said their plan is to use regional resources to support assessment work that addresses individual needs of camp residents indoors at the Trent Resource and Assistance Center.
"Protecting individuals from extreme elements as they're connected to resources, and also to help the neighborhoods who have been severely impacted by the camp," Woodward said.
Woodward called this a "navigation center approach" that they've been learning more about from Houston after a visit there last week.
"Houston has moved the needle on homelessness and created a model that cities across the country are looking at," Woodward said. "In the last 10 years, they've reduced homelessness by 65%."
Spokane County Commissioner Mary Kuney was one of the representatives on the Houston trip and also spoke at Tuesday's press conference.
"As the mayor said, we have a lot of that already in place, and we will be able to use that knowledge that we got there to develop this navigation center," Kuney said.
Spokane County Sheriff Ozzie Knezovich said the emergency operations center is important to "operationalizing" the combined resources of the city and county.
"It gives us the flexibility to purchase items immediately based on the emergency proclamation," Knezovich said. "There are things that we need to accomplish, and those things need to be accomplished in very short order."
Knezovich said he's reached out to state agencies, like the Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT), to be a part of recent conversations between the county and the city, but the state declined, citing pending legal action against the state from both the city and county in regards to Camp Hope.
"We had the opportunity not to have an adversarial finger pointing fest anymore, but that fell apart," Knezovich said. "It fell apart simply because of an unwillingness of the state to work with its local partners."
WSDOT, the Washington State Department of Commerce and Washington State Patrol released a joint statement when they learned the county was planning on signing the emergency proclamation, reading in part: "We have repeatedly asked local government to proactively partner with us on this important work, but have instead been met with legal proceedings, arbitrary deadlines and misinformation."
The statement goes on to say the emergency order isn't needed, since state agencies are already implementing all of the county's proposals.
Lerria Schuh, executive director of the Smith-Barbieri Progressive Fund, said the non-profit organization's goal is to advocate for marginalized communities, including homeless people.
Schuh believes the navigation center proposed by the city and county is a great idea if it's done properly.
"A navigation center will include legal services, medical services, mental health and substance abuse [services], a place for mail, a place for baggage, a place for laundry," Schuh said.
In a release Tuesday, the city said they're making arrangements to bring temporary office space and large storage containers to the Trent Resource and Assistance Center, building additional beds and finalizing transportation from the camp to indoor locations.