SPOKANE, Wash. - The Spokane City Council is calling for investigation into potential fraud within the city-funded homeless service provider network.
Councilmembers Kinnear and Stratton say they began receiving information late Friday evening and Monday morning from administration, hearing of possible fraud amounts ranging from $100,000 to $1,000,000.
“The administration has known about this information and apparently has a copy of the police report,” said Stratton. “Before going any further, Council needs to see the police report to formulate our next course of action.”
Due to the nature of the potential fraud, Kinnear and Stratton say an immediate criminal investigation needs to be undertaken.
"Because of different funding sources, this could potentially become a federal investigation,” says Kinnear. “This is why we’re adamant about receiving information via a criminal investigation. The City of Spokane is already in a fragile homeless situation; to add fraudulent activity weakens our progression and frankly is unacceptable.”
Kinnear and Stratton announced the intent to investigate in hopes of adhering to government transparency.
Following the announcement by the Council, Spokane Mayor Nadine Woodward released the following statement:
“The Guardians Foundation has notified the City that it filed a police report about concerns with an employee’s handling of funds within the organization. Mayor Nadine Woodward has ordered an internal audit of invoices submitted to the City by the Guardians and payments made to the organization. That fact-finding inquiry is underway and the City will provide any evidence of irregularities to law enforcement. Any additional comment will come once the fact-finding process is complete.”
KHQ has reached out to Spokane Police Department, Spokane City Council, and the city's administration, but no further information is available at this time.