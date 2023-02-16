SPOKANE, Wash. - Conversations between governments in the Inland Northwest about creating a regional homeless authority are starting to get underway.
Former City of Spokane Chief Financial Officer Gavin Cooley spoke to members of the Spokane City Council on Thursday at their study session about what the process has been like so far.
Cooley has been leading an effort to get the region's governments to the table, and is working on drafting a joint statement between the City of Spokane, Spokane County and the City of Spokane Valley that–once signed by all parties involved–would kick off a formal 90-day period for agencies and governments to figure out what a regional homeless authority might look like.
"It's remarkably complex," Cooley told council members on Thursday. "We'll be working closely with the City of Spokane, the County and the Valley to understand that."
Cooley said they'll be looking to other cities and jurisdictions who've established similar models in the past.
"Seattle has recently come together, Houston has had some great success, Atlanta has had some very good success," Cooley said. "Not only learn from what they've done right, but let's avoid what they've done wrong."
Even though the process hasn't officially started yet, the idea has received broad support from elected officials in the city and county.
"I've noted that the mayor's not leading this, our council's not leading it, I'm not leading it," City Council President Breean Beggs said. "We are supportive, the mayor and I. We think it's a great idea, but it's not us, it's the community."
"I think that if we can find something that both sides can be somewhat comfortable with, I think we could find something more special than something in Seattle or some other place, because of the diversity of politics here," City Council Member Jonathan Bingle said.
"I believe the best way, maybe the only way that we're really going to get a handle on this issue is by coming together regionally to address it," added City Council Member Michael Cathcart.
Spokane Mayor Nadine Woodward agreed.
"I think bringing everyone together, the stakeholders, the service providers, the electeds, everybody who's involved in the decision making and addressing this challenge, we need to be working more cohesively, collaboratively," Woodward said in an interview Thursday.
"It's not just the government agencies coming together now, it's also the nonprofit community coming together now too," Spokane County Commission Chair Mary Kuney said. "I'm excited to see what the due diligence period is going to bring."
"Can it be a step in the right direction? Yes. Has it been [so far]? No," John Murinko said.
Murinko said he's been doing community outreach and working with homeless individuals for more than 35 years at The City Gate Spokane. He hopes to see more of an investment in mental health resources, and thinks services should be offered to people on an individualized basis.
"What's happening with this one person doesn't necessarily mean that we have to take the same approach with another person," Murinko added. "So holistically, you have to get them physically well, mentally well and emotionally well, then onto their recovery program."
Mayor Woodward said that's one of the goals behind creating a regional homeless authority.
"We can identify gaps within the system, we can identify service providers who are doing one area of work really, really well, and find another area that maybe somebody's not meeting the need for," Woodward said.
No official timeline has been announced for the authority's creation, aside from the 90-day discussion window–starting after the joint statement is signed–for all parties involved to discuss the next steps.
"We want to make sure that we're doing it the right way, that we have comprehensive support in the community," Woodward added. "These things take time, so we don't have a dedicated timeline that we're following right now."