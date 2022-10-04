SPOKANE, Wash. - The Spokane County Board of Commissioners approved a resolution on Tuesday that authorizes the Spokane County Prosecutor's Office to file a lawsuit looking to put an end to Camp Hope.
According to a release from Spokane County, the lawsuit would be for "the abatement of nuisance conditions and injunctive relief against the owner of real property" which is the Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT).
"Commissioners approved this action in support of the Spokane County Sheriff’s determination to address the situation at Camp Hope and to ensure an opportunity for interested parties to appear before a Spokane County Superior Court Judge regarding the impacts of the current encampment on our community," the release said.
In late September, Spokane County Sheriff Ozzie Knezovich vowed to clear out Camp Hope by mid-October. At the request of Spokane Mayor Nadine Woodward, Knezovich pushed back that deadline by a month.
KHQ has reached out to WSDOT for comment.