SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane County Sheriff Ozzie Knezovich has pushed back his Oct. 14 deadline to clear Camp Hope at the request of Spokane Mayor Nadine Woodward.
Sheriff Knezovich said his new deadline is Nov. 10, which was confirmed by Spokane County Sheriff's Office spokesman Corporal Mark Gregory on Wednesday.
City of Spokane spokesperson Brian Coddington told KHQ the mayor asked the deadline to be moved back in order to provide more time for conversations to continue between the City of Spokane and state agencies—the Washington State Department of Transportation, Department of Commerce and Washington State Patrol—about their response to Camp Hope.
On Twitter Tuesday night, the City of Spokane said they're, "facilitating conversations and listening to all viewpoints to establish expectations and clear timeline for moving people indoors before winter," alongside a video statement from Mayor Woodward sharing her thoughts on the current status of conversations and the city's response.
Sheriff Knezovich shared his thoughts on the situation at Camp Hope to a national audience in a Wednesday morning appearance on Fox News' "Fox and Friends," echoing much of what he said to local reporters in a news conference last Friday.
"I support the sheriff in what he's doing, I know he's working with the city," Spokane City Council Member Jonathan Bingle said. "It can't come soon enough for that area."
Bingle represents District 1, where Camp Hope is located, and said he's spent time at the camp at least once a week. He calls it the biggest issue his district is facing and said any deadline is "far overdue."
"If people aren't willing to take any of the help the city is willing to give, it's just an unacceptable situation for them to occupy that land and to create the problems that are happening down there," Bingle said.
Spokane City Council Member Karen Stratton represents District 3, and co-authored an op-ed in the Spokesman Review with Council President Breean Beggs and District 2 Council Member Lori Kinnear published on Sunday that blasted the sheriff's plan.
Stratton said they did that to try and re-center the discussion surrounding Camp Hope to work being done at the camp, which she said she has seen first-hand in visits.
"It's time for the community to look at this as a human issue," Stratton said. "We are going to make the best use of the good resources that we have in this community to help people, and hopefully learn something if we ever have to deal with something like this again. We'll be prepared, and we'll all be a little more compassionate."
In his Fox appearance Wednesday, Sheriff Knezovich again shared claims about alleged crimes that have taken place inside Camp Hope.
"You have people being branded, beaten in the head with hammers, rapes, and this is the prime example of the failed policies of the radical left," Sheriff Knezovich said on Fox and Friends.
KHQ reached out to the sheriff's office Wednesday to see where the sheriff was getting that information.
Corporal Mark Gregory said the sheriff confirmed it was through media reports, conversations that he's had with the Spokane Police Department and with people around Camp Hope, but didn't have any hard evidence to provide at this point.
Gregory said they're working to put together more hard numbers and data sets about those claims.
Council Member Bingle said he heard about the claims through a news report, and then in an open letter to the city from Maurice Smith, one of the managers of the camp, that was dated Sept. 19.
In that letter, Smith said a branding report was never reported to camp managers or police, and they take accusations like that seriously.
Smith goes on to say after they heard about the branding, they found the person involved who confessed they were a part of "a drug deal gone bad, and the branding was the consequence." Smith said in the letter that that individual wouldn't tell camp managers if that branding occurred on camp property or not.
Julie Garcia from Jewels Helping Hands confirmed to KHQ that the branding did happen, but was adamant that the branding did not happen on camp property.
KHQ reached out to the Spokane Police Department for more information Wednesday, but did not hear back.
Both the Washington Department of Transportation and the City of Spokane confirmed to KHQ the next meeting between the city and state agencies about their response to Camp Hope is scheduled to take place Thursday.