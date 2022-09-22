SPOKANE, Wash. - Sheriff Ozzie Knezovich released a letter on Wednesday, vowing he will clear out Camp Hope in Mid-October.
In the letter, Knezovich accused the state of Washington of creating an environment for Camp Hope.
"This tragic situation has continued for more than nine months without any action on your part. And to be clear, this is not a crisis of an economic nature; the residents of the camp did not lose their jobs due to the economy. There are plenty of jobs available to camp residents that continue to go unfilled," Knezovich wrote.
Knezovich also threatened to seek an audit of WSDOT, the State of Washington, and City of Spokane in funding the camp.
To read the state's response to the meeting, click here.
You can see the Sheriff's full statement below: