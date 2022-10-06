SPOKANE, Wash. - The Spokane Homeless Coalition held their October meeting at Camp Hope on Thursday.
Organizers said their goal was to bring the community together at Camp Hope to hear perspectives of residents and service providers about the encampment and the work they say they're doing there.
The seven-member panel was hosted by Robert Lippman, chair of the Spokane Homeless Coalition.
People from all walks of life were in attendance–several Spokane City Council members, neighbors, business owners and representatives from different community organizations.
"Everybody in here has a story, and a lot of people just want their story heard," said Robert Moody, a former camp resident and current member of the Camp Hope security team.
Moody described why some residents choose to be at the camp rather than a shelter.
"It's not necessarily being outside, it's the fact that each one of us has our own door to shut," Moody said as part of Thursday's panel. "We're able to go in our own area. In a shelter, you're all in one little room. I know for myself, if I wanted to do that I'd go back to prison, because that's pretty much what it feels like in a shelter sometimes."
Chris Senn, a military veteran, currently resides at the camp and also works for the security team.
"We're all human," Senn said. "I don't feel that anybody is better than anybody else. I just hope [for] good things for this camp."
Julie Garcia with Jewels Helping Hands started the meeting off by saying they've moved 147 people from Camp Hope into what she described as better situations over the last three weeks.
"My hope is that we're empowered to continue to do this," Hallie Burchinal, with Compassionate Addiction Treatment, said. "If the camp were broken up, it's going to slow the process with each and every individual so significantly."
Garcia said a program to get camp residents IDs and Social Security cards is set to start on October 12, in partnership with state agencies like the Department of Licensing and Department of Health.
"This program is merely cutting down some of the barriers associated with identification," Garcia said to the crowd. "Identification for people experiencing homelessness is one of the biggest barriers that we all face."
Peer support workers, who work directly with camp residents seeing them to and through services, shared their perspectives.
"I'm very hopeful that the community will start to see what is going on out here, and I'm hopeful that we can impact other people to open their mind to actually listen to their amazing stories and see what amazing individuals we have out here," Sharyl Brown, a peer navigator with Jewels Helping Hands, said.
Lakota Rangel is a peer navigator with Compassionate Addiction Treatment.
"I see Camp Hope as a really big protest," Rangel said. "Because if the systems were perfect, if they were working before, we wouldn't be here, right? We wouldn't have all this if things were working in the beginning."
Maurice Smith is one of the camp managers, and has been involved with the Spokane Homeless Coalition for over 15 years.
Smith said Thursday's meeting is one of their first meetings on location at a homeless camp.
"This is probably the most diverse meeting we've had," Smith said. "Meetings like this are important. This is how we get things done, by bringing people together and getting them connected."