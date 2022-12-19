SPOKANE, Wash. - At a briefing on Monday afternoon at the Emergency Operations Center—the Spokane region's response to Camp Hope—officials touted improvements to the Trent Resource and Assistance Center (TRAC). They also discussed the outreach efforts to camp residents by Spokane police officers, Spokane County Sheriff's Office deputies, and members of the Spokane Regional Behavioral Health Unit (BHU). It's the first briefing they've held on the matter in nearly a month.
"As we speak, updates are being made to TRAC," Mayor Woodward said.
Woodward stated the updates will include building 350 better-quality beds with privacy screens, adding another shower trailer, office space, and storage units.
Those beds are being built by a team of more than 100 community volunteers, with hopes to have them ready at TRAC by the end of the week, according to the city.
Woodward acknowledged conditions at the shelter should have been better from the start.
"We've made some mistakes, I'll just tell you that. We've learned," she said. "We've never had a facility like this that can accommodate this number of people, ever. It's all about getting people the help that they need and to move them along in their journey out of homelessness."
Sheriff-elect John Nowels praised deputies, officers, and the BHU for their outreach efforts at the camp two weeks ago, playing body-cam video from inside the camp to show interactions between law enforcement and camp residents, stating it disputes claims by those who called their resource flier hand-out intimidating to residents.
"Their actions were everything but what was just described," Nowels said.
Despite that, the temporary restraining order signed by a judge last week prevents officers and deputies from going into the camp unless they have probable cause for an arrest.
"The temporary restraining order does not preclude us from doing that [making arrests], nor should it," Nowels said. "I think everybody agrees that we need to keep the community safe, but we also need to keep the law-abiding and innocent people living inside that camp safe as well, and we will do that."
To that end, Spokane Police Chief Craig Meidl said there has been a 79% spike in crime in the quarter-mile radius around the camp from the beginning of the year through the end of November.
"When you look at violent crime in the city, 2% year-to-date [increase] compared to last year," Meidl said. "When you're looking at property crime across the city, you're looking at a 19% [increase]. So, the numbers surrounding that camp within a quarter-mile are up exponentially more than the rest of the city."
Woodward said they've continued to have weekly conversations with the Washington State Department of Commerce, Washington State Department of Transportation, and Empire Health Foundation. Both Woodward and Nowels described those conversations as recently centered on repairing and rebuilding relationships to find a way forward.
With bitter cold temperatures expected this week, both the City of Spokane and service providers at the camp are preparing for the cold snap.
Woodward said at this afternoon's briefing that 332 people stayed at TRAC over the weekend and emphasized that no one was turned away by staff.
TRAC is the crux of the city's inclement weather policy—whether with extreme heat, extreme cold, or smoke.
Last year, the city opened up an emergency warming shelter at the Spokane Convention Center, but Woodward says that's not on the table right now.
"Even though we had 332 [people at TRAC] over the weekend, we are prepared to go to 350 and beyond," Woodward said. "Those new beds will be in place on Thursday, and we don't want to turn anyone away. If that means a mat on the floor to increase capacity there, then we will do that."
That raises the question of capacity restrictions at the facility.
"Our building inspector indicated that because of the size of the facility, that it could be beyond 600, but we have to make sure we have the staffing for that as well," Woodward said. "The Salvation Army has been working to increase their staffing to accommodate the surge that we're expecting to see this week because of the below freezing temperatures."
At Camp Hope, Julie Garcia from Jewels Helping Hands said that each camp resident—whether they’re in a tent or an RV—has been given a space heater.
Garcia said the two warming huts inside the tent will be open 24 hours, and the resource tent and its heaters will be open until 5 p.m. each night.
Garcia also stated providers have continued to offer rides to some place warmer, such as TRAC, if a resident wants to go.
"We have prepared as much as we can prepare," Garcia said. "Everybody here knows that we will take anybody to any place else that they'd like to go. Other than that, we can hunker down and try and get them through the next week."