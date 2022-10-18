SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane County Sheriff Ozzie Knezovich has asked the Washington State Auditor's Office to conduct and release audits of Camp Hope.
The request specifically asks the office to audit "financing and communication during the timeframe December 2021 to the present, regarding funds or communications related to Camp Hope of Homeless encampment or DOT encampments(s) or Jewels Helping Hans or the Guardian Foundation and/or similar themed activities from the following governmental agencies.”
According to the Spokane County Sheriff's Office, the request was sent as part of an investigation into allegations regarding the funding and background of Camp Hope.