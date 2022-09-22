FILE – WSDOT homeless camp

A large homeless camp has been set up on state Department of Transportation land along East Second Avenue in Spokane. Called “Camp Hope," the site has drawn 400 to 500 people. Spokane County has been offered $24.3 million by the state Department of Commerce to relocate people from the camp to shelters and other locations. 

 Photo courtesy of Sheldon Jackson

SPOKANE, Wash. - Following Wednesday night's meeting between the city of Spokane and the Washington State Patrol (WSP), Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) and the state Department of Commerce, several agencies have released statements regarding the future of Camp Hope.

WSP, WSDOT and the Department of Commerce said the meeting was a "much needed dialogue on the future of Camp Hope."

The state agencies say they are working to figure out how to decrease the camp's footprint while relocating them to temporary housing. 

"Spokane’s residents deserve thoughtful leadership on this issue, and the people living in Camp Hope need safe, supportive housing, so it’s important that realistic expectations exist up front," the state's letter said.

WSDOT, Commerce and WSP also relayed concern related to recent conversations about Spokane County Sheriff Ozzie Knezovich planning to clear Camp Hope.

