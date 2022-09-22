SPOKANE, Wash. - Following Wednesday night's meeting between the city of Spokane and the Washington State Patrol (WSP), Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) and the state Department of Commerce, several agencies have released statements regarding the future of Camp Hope.
WSP, WSDOT and the Department of Commerce said the meeting was a "much needed dialogue on the future of Camp Hope."
The state agencies say they are working to figure out how to decrease the camp's footprint while relocating them to temporary housing.
"Spokane’s residents deserve thoughtful leadership on this issue, and the people living in Camp Hope need safe, supportive housing, so it’s important that realistic expectations exist up front," the state's letter said.
WSDOT, Commerce and WSP also relayed concern related to recent conversations about Spokane County Sheriff Ozzie Knezovich planning to clear Camp Hope.