SPOKANE, Wash. - A temporary restraining order barring Spokane and Spokane County from clearing Camp Hope will remain in place while attorneys for the camp and the city work out the finishing touches on a settlement.
During an approximately 15-minute hearing Friday morning, attorneys for Camp Hope, the city, the county and a representative from the Attorney General's office all shared similar goal for the next step in the legal process.
Shortly after entering the chambers, Judge Stanley Bastian said city attorney James King called him Thursday night to inform him the city and Camp Hope were working towards a settlement agreement.
King and Camp Hope attorney Jeffery Finer then spoke the draft settlement into the court record. The sides agreed the city would not engage in any effort, alone or with another party, to clear Camp Hope, except through a nuisance abatement.
An attorney with Spokane County said the county has no objections to the agreement, but that he would have to speak with the commissioners in person, which he expects to do in the coming days.
Finer said he was in "constant communication" with the city's attorneys from about 3 p.m. Thursday until later that evening. Attorneys with both the city and Camp Hope expected the final agreement to be completed soon, likely later Friday.
The agreement would essentially move further court proceedings into state courts, should the city or county pursue a nuisance abatement against the camp.
Because the sides were so close to finalizing an agreement, Judge Bastian did not set a date for another status hearing.
While Finer said the city and county have legitimate concerns they can take up in state court, he suggested they may face difficulties pursuing a nuisance abatement to clear the camp, because the "tableau is changing by the day."
Several variables, including shelter space, an ongoing point-in-time count, dwindling camp population and a new sheriff all influenced the parties' decision to reach a settlement. The parties said the agreement will allow them to rely on the most up-to-date information.
Julie Garcia, the director of Jewels Helping Hands, which helps administrate Camp Hope, praised the settlement following the hearing.
"It's what we always wanted," Garcia said following the hearing.
Garcia also stressed the need for law enforcement at the camp to keep things safe, and the parties' shared desire to see the camp end.
"Everyone wants the camp to be done," Garcia said. "So do we, we just don't want them to be homeless again."