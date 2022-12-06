SPOKANE, Wash. - "This camp is to be closed:" That's what a flyer handed out to Camp Hope residents on Tuesday by the Spokane County Sheriff's Office (SCSO) and Spokane Police Department said.
The flyer doesn't have an exact date for when the camp will close, but does list off resources for shelters, mental health and addiction treatment and food assistance programs.
According to SCSO Corporal Mark Gregory, the purpose of the flyers is to connect people with local resources. Gregory said law enforcement initially wasn't welcomed inside the camp by residents, but they were ultimately able to get in.
Gregory said law enforcement hopes people inside the camp will work with them, instead of hindering their efforts, adding the camp will close "sooner or later."
Camp Hope organizers said there was no notice about law enforcement entering the camp on Tuesday.
Governor Jay Inslee visited Spokane on Monday ahead of the Catalyst Project, run by Catholic Charities, opening this week.
"To give them a secure, private housing option where they are supported by mental health professionals, where they are provided security, where they can get their feet under them so they can have a permanent housing solution," Inslee said on Dec. 5.
The former Quality Inn on Sunset Boulevard will now be able to get about 100 people into transitional housing.
The Empire Health Foundation (EHS), which is contracted by the state to provide resources for Camp Hope residents, said there aren't enough housing or shelter options available for the more than 400 people at the camp, even though occupancy is the lowest its been in the last six months.
"After the exciting news of the Catalyst project yesterday and soon having the ability to get more people into housing. The actions today is only instilling fear into those who are there,” a statement from WSDOT said.