SPOKANE, Wash. - "This camp is to be closed," is what a flyer handed to Camp Hope residents today by the Spokane County Sheriff's Office (SCSO), Spokane Police Department and a behavioral health unit said.
The flyer doesn't have an exact date for when the camp will be closed, but does list off resources for shelters, mental health and addiction treatment and food assistance programs.
According to SCSO Corporal Mark Gregory, the purpose of the flyer was to connect residents with local resources. Gregory said law enforcement initially wasn't welcomed inside the camp, but they were eventually able to get in.
Gregory said law enforcement hopes people inside the camp will work with them, instead of hindering their efforts, adding the camp will close "sooner or later."
This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.