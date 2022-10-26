SPOKANE, Wash. - The City of Spokane has announced it has ended the contractual relationship with the Guardians Foundation to operate the Trent Avenue and Cannon Street homeless shelters.
According to the city, The Salvation Army has agreed to operate both locations.
“Our top priority is to make a smooth transition so that those using the Trent Resource and Assistance Center and Cannon Street locations can continue sleeping indoors with access to meals and services uninterrupted," a statement from the city said. "Expanding our partnership with The Salvation Army will create an even closer connectivity to the other services and transitional housing resources they operate. The Salvation Army shows great care in the work they do with those who find themselves in need of services and have great relationships with neighborhoods around our community."
The Guardians Foundation came under fire from city officials amid an investigation into a Guardians Foundation employee who may have embezzled thousands of dollars.
The Spokane City Council will hold a special meeting on Oct. 27 to approve the Salvation Army as the new operator of the Trent Avenue and Cannon Street homeless shelters.
The Salvation Army would replace the Guardians Foundation as the shelters' operator. The Guardians Foundation came under fire from city officials amid an investigation into a Guardians Foundation employee who may have embezzled thousands of dollars.
The city launched an audit of the foundation earlier this month.