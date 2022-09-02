SPOKANE, Wash. - Less than a week after a town hall meeting regarding the City of Spokane's plan for the Quality Inn on Sunset Boulevard, the Washington Department of Commerce (WDOC) is weighing in.
In August, the Catholic Charities of Eastern Washington announced the launch of a new "Catalyst Project" which would provide supportive and transitional housing to people experiencing homelessness in Spokane.
Catholic Charities was authorized to buy the hotel with funds available through WDOC's "Rights of Way" initiative, which is providing $6.5 million to help transition people into permanent housing.
Several community members spoke out during a town hall on Monday, raising concerns about safety when it comes to the transitional housing facility being in their neighborhood. During the event, Spokane Mayor Nadine Woodward and Catholic Charities answered questions.
On Friday, it was made clear that state and local leaders are not on the same page.
"Commerce is aware of the questions raised by nearby residents about converting the Quality Inn on Sunset Boulevard to transitional housing for people living unsheltered at Camp Hope," WDOC tweeted on Friday. "Commerce acted in good faith when responding to a plan, which included the Quality Inn, submitted and signed by Mayor Woodward and Council President Beggs. We rely on local jurisdictions to properly vet elements of their proposals before they are submitted."
The Twitter thread continues by going into detail about the Spokane homelessness crisis, funding requests by Woodward and the city council president and the "legitimate" point being made by the West Hills neighborhood.
"West Hills neighborhood members have a legitimate point that their neighborhood should not have a disproportionate share of facilities serving people formerly homeless," a tweet in the thread said. "Commerce would be responsive to additional housing solutions in other parts of the county proposed by local governments in Spokane County. It is notable that Spokane County has declined to participate in this process."
On Friday, KHQ reached out to Spokane County for a statement on the matter, and a spokesperson said the comment by WDOC is a "mis-characterization and not factual."
According to the spokesperson, WDOC hosted a meeting that the County was not invited to, and only learned about due to the City of Spokane referencing it later. The spokesperson said there were five meetings between the City of Spokane, the City of Spokane Valley, Spokane County and the Spokane Housing Authority.
Mayor Woodward also denied the claims made by WDOC, saying the plan for the transitional housing facility is focused on the "health and safety" of people experiencing homeless, noting they're not perfect, but "consider all perspectives and what is best for the community, including the lives of those in the camp."