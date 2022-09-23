SPOKANE, Wash. - The director of the Washington Department of Commerce (WDOC), Lisa Brown, held a virtual press conference responding to Spokane County Sheriff Ozzie Knezovich about Camp Hope.
On Sept. 22, Knezovich, released a letter vowing he would clear out Camp Hope by mid-October. Later that day, the Washington Department of Transportation responded to that letter arguing he gave an unrealistic timeline.
On Sept. 23, Knezovich held a press conference and said the state constitution and laws give him the authority to clear out Camp Hope and that's what he intends to do.
Brown responded saying the WDOC is creating a system limiting entry as a way to get the exact number of people staying at Camp Hope. With an exact number, it will help the WDOC get get a better idea on how to ultimately clear the camp.
"We are actively identifying more housing solutions either in transitional shelters or permanent supportive housing all over the state. That continues to be one of the issues that determines the timeline for when a camp can be closed," Lisa brown said.
Brown said the camp is temporary and once it is cleared out, precautionary measures will be put in place to make sure another camp doesn't open.
WSDPC. WSDOT and the Washington State Patrol plan to speak more about Camp Hope next week.