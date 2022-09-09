SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane for Safe Neighbors, commonly known as the West Hills neighborhood, is suing Catholic Charities and the City of Spokane to stop the Quality Inn on Sunset Boulevard from being turned into a temporary housing facility.
The Catalyst Project looks to house 100 people experiencing homelessness, but neighbors say the plan is going ahead without their input.
The lawsuit asks Catholic Charities and the City of Spokane to stop moving forward until they hold more meetings and hear concerns from neighbors.
In response to the lawsuit, Catholic Charities said, "The lawsuit is frivolous and completely without merit. We see it not only as a suit against Catholic Charities, but a suit against the poor, the vulnerable and the homeless of our community. More than 20% of people in our region live at or below the poverty line. It is our sacred obligation to stand with them and stand up for them. We will do exactly that in addressing the lawsuit, no matter how much time or money it may take."