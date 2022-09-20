SPOKANE, Wash. - The Washington State Department of Transportation, Department of Commerce and State Patrol all responded to the City of Spokane's letter threatening legal action if Camp Hope isn't cleared out by Oct. 20.
The letter outlines four actions the agencies said could be taken to remove Camp Hope:
- The offering of shelter and services to people living there
- Secure storage of their belongings
- Safety and security for people on-site and work crews
- Restoration and cleanup of the property
"This is not the first time this has been explained to the city, yet the city remains resolute that homelessness and those experiencing it is a state problem and not a local one," the response reads. "It is both."
When it comes to the Oct. 14 deadline, the agencies said they are "completely unrealistic given the scope of this issue and current lack of housing capacity, but without time to provide adequate outreach, it sets up those living within the camp for failure."
The agencies said they want to work with the City of Spokane to resolve the challenges associated with Camp Hope.
"Sadly, to date the city seems more preoccupied with blaming the state for the problem it ultimately played a hand in creating and not acknowledging its own roles and responsibilities regarding residents of its own city," the agencies said. "We sincerely hope that your energy will be redirected and applied to meaningful solutions for all of your residents to include the most vulnerable."
KHQ has reached out to the City of Spokane for comment.
Last Updated: Sept. 20 at 10:30 a.m.
The Washington State Department of Transportation has received a letter from the City of Spokane threatening legal action if Camp Hope isn't cleared out by Oct. 14.
The letter comes less than a week after the new Trent shelter opened and the City resumed its sit-and-lie ordinance enforcement.
WSDOT owns the land that Camp Hope is on.
"WSDOT received the letter in question from the City of Spokane late yesterday, is considering it, and will formally respond at a later date," a WSDOT spokesperson told KHQ on Friday.