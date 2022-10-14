SPOKANE, Wash. - The Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) responded to the City of Spokane's chronic nuisance notice for Camp Hope on Friday.
"WSDOT objects to the 'Chronic Nuisance Notice' and the proposed 'Chronic Nuisance Abatement Agreement,' which purport to hold WSDOT responsible for a situation that resulted from the City of Spokane’s own failure to provide beds/housing and social and health services for people experiencing homelessness in Spokane," the letter reads.
The nuisance notice listed problems the Spokane Police Department (SPD) has recorded at the camp, including crime, noise complaints and fire code violations.
WSDOT's response accused the city of deploying a "counterproductive approach of seeking to shift blame onto WSDOT rather than working collaboratively."
"Moreover, the City’s approach and artificial deadlines will not benefit the people living within or outside of the encampment and will very likely continue the cycle of displacement and encampments within City limits on the eve of the holiday season," WSDOT's letter continued.
WSDOT said the agency attempted to work with SPD to clear the encampment shortly after it began.
"Instead of partnering together to address a situation borne from the City’s failures to address homelessness, the city made unreasonable and unrealistic demands including full and complete indemnification, which is not allowed under state law, for assisting with clearing the site," the letter said.
WSDOT spoke to the agency's current work to address the conditions at Camp Hope, and said the ultimate goal is to remove the camp. The agency also argued the city lacks legal standing to issue the nuisance letter.
WSDOT reiterated its commitment to finding solutions to Camp Hope in conjunction with the city and its other partners.