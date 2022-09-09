Weather Alert

An Air Quality Alert has been issued by the Spokane Regional Clean Air Agency The Washington Department of Ecology has announced an Air Quality Alert for the Spokane area, due to expected wildfire smoke from Oregon and Idaho fires. The alert runs through Monday morning when conditions will be reassessedd. Burning restrictions are in effect. Health Impacts and Recommended Actions: When air quality is Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups, sensitive persons may experience health effects and should limit prolonged or heavy exertion and limit time spent outdoors. When air quality in Unhealthy, everyone should limit their time outdoors, and people with asthma, respiratory infections, diabetes, lung or heart disease should stay indoors.

.Continued very dry conditions and breezy winds will occur through Friday...and for parts of the Cascades, through Saturday as well. ...RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 8 PM PDT FRIDAY FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR THE COLUMBIA BASIN AND WESTERN PALOUSE... The National Weather Service in Spokane has issued a Red Flag Warning for wind and low relative humidity, which is in effect from noon to 8 PM PDT Friday. * Affected Area: Fire Weather Zone 707 Western Columbia Basin and Fire Weather Zone 708 Eastern Columbia Basin - Western Palouse * Winds: Northeast 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. * Relative Humidities: 12 to 22 percent. * Impacts: Gusty winds along with very dry humidity could cause current fires to spread. * Additional Information: The area of concern for the red flag warning is the Columbia Basin into the western Palouse region. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now....or will shortly. A combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. &&