SPOKANE, Wash. - The Washington State Department of Transportation has received a letter from the City of Spokane threatening legal action if Camp Hope isn't cleared out by Oct. 14.
The letter comes less than a week after the new Trent shelter opened and the City resumed its sit-and-lie ordinance enforcement.
WSDOT owns the land that Camp Hope is on.
"WSDOT received the letter in question from the City of Spokane late yesterday, is considering it, and will formally respond at a later date," a WSDOT spokesperson told KHQ on Friday.