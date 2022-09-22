SPOKANE, Wash. - The Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) has responded to Spokane County Sheriff Ozzie Knezovich vowing to clear out Camp Hope in mid-October.
"The Sheriff’s proposal doesn’t capture the spirit of those conversations and we will continue to work in good faith with willing partners at all levels of government," WSDOT said in the response. "Initial plans to secure the site with fencing are already underway, and while it will take time to fully resolve the encampment, the community will begin to see visible improvements in just the next couple months."
On Wednesday, state and local leaders met to discuss future plans to find a solution for Camp Hope.
"Yesterday's meeting with city officials was a start to productive, much needed discussion to successfully resolve Camp Hope and work together to provide safe, secure housing and service solutions for those living homeless at the encampment," the WSDOT statement said.
Last Updated: Sept. 22 at 3:30 p.m.
Sheriff Ozzie Knezovich released a letter on Wednesday, vowing he will clear out Camp Hope in mid-October.
In the letter, Knezovich accused the state of Washington of creating an environment for Camp Hope.
"This tragic situation has continued for more than nine months without any action on your part. And to be clear, this is not a crisis of an economic nature; the residents of the camp did not lose their jobs due to the economy. There are plenty of jobs available to camp residents that continue to go unfilled," Knezovich wrote.
Knezovich also threatened to seek an audit of WSDOT, the State of Washington, and City of Spokane in funding the camp.
