Watch again

The homeless tent protest outside city hall continued on Tuesday.

"Camp Hope" continues to grow, standing as a symbol of Spokane's homeless crisis, which is growing too.

1245 homeless people were accounted for by the 2018 Spokane Regional Point-in-Time Count, an annual survey of the homeless population conducted by the city of Spokane.

In 2017, 138 homeless people were 'unsheltered', which means they were sleeping in places not designed for habitation (i.e. streets, parks, cars, abandoned buildings, etc.) That figure more than doubled in 2018, which accounted for 310 unsheltered homeless people.

According to the count, the top five reasons for homelessness were:

Lack of Income Family Conflict Lack of Affordable Housing Drug Use Alcohol Use

The City of Spokane has tackled this issue head-on, dedicating a section of the city's website called "Ending Homelessness." The website includes information on resources, like the homeless management information system (HMIS).

The site also includes sections on citywide programs, like Give Real Change, a donation program that helps fund the city's 24/7 shelter system), and Hope Works Spokane, a program where volunteer drivers find panhandlers to offer them paid work for the day).

However, something the annual count doesn't talk about is crime. Several major and recent stories we've covered involved a homeless suspect.

Joseph Murray, a homeless man who stayed at Union Gospel Mission, was charged for randomly stabbing three people in late October.

Joel Taitch, a transient man, shot and killed 15-year-old Eddie Daniels in October.

However, there are success stories like Lonnie Boudreau, a Spokane man we followed from homelessness to a new life, including a stable job.

Homelessness isn't unique to Spokane, but city leaders are hoping the city's response will be unique to this growing issue.

The big question is: what's next?

KHQ is hosting a Town Hall at the McGinnity Room on Tuesday afternoon, dedicated to discussing the issue, and presenting solutions. KHQ Wake Up anchor Sean Owsley will moderate the discussion. He'll be joined by Fawn Schott, President and CEO of Volunteers of America and Crosswalk, Tyson Sicilia of Observatory, Cory Barbieri who is Vice-President of Goodale and Barbieri, Dawn Kinder the City of Spokane's Director of Neighborhood and Business Services, Jeff Thomas the CEO of Frontier Behavioral Health, Rita Santillanes of Peppertree Hospitality Group, Craig Meidl the Spokane Chief of Police and Jonathan Mallahan the Vice-President of Housing Catholic Charities of Eastern WA.