Homeowner mistakes Texas police officer for intruder, fatally shoots the officer

MIDLAND, TX- A police officer in Midland, Texas is shot in the line of duty and police say it's all a case of mistaken identity.
Officers responded to a burglar alarm call about 2:30 Tuesday morning.
In a statement, the city of Midland says the officers loudly announced their presence and entered the house through an open front door.
The homeowner thought the officers were intruders and fired at them, hitting one officer above his bulletproof vest.
The officer identified as 28-year-old Nathan Heidelberg was transported to a hospital and pronounced dead.
He was a 5-year veteran of the police department.
No word on whether the homeowner will face any charges.