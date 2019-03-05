SPOKANE - One homeowner in south Spokane tried to thaw frozen pipes but brought firefighters their home instead Tuesday morning.
Firefighters told KHQ that the homeowner, and his 15-year-old son, went underneath their house and tried to unfreeze their pipes with a flame torch.
Firefighters said the insulation caught fire, and the two tried throwing snow to put the fire out. Firefighters said that makes it worse, because snow is more like a powder than water, and it only continues to drive to fire. Division Chief, Dustin Flock, said no one was injured, but there are other ways to unfreeze your pipes.
"Calling a plumber is probably the best bet, and using anything that's not a direct flame, or precautionary measues earlier in the season, like heat tape around the piping," Divison Chief Flock said.
Firefighters said this home is a total loss after today, but neighbors said the family of four will have a place to sleep tonight.