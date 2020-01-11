A Spokane resident is asking his fellow homeowners to break out the shovel before Sunday's snow moves in.
Every winter, Roger Takiguchi goes around his South Hill neighborhood to clean the snow out of storm drains, shovel his neighbor's cars out and clear alleys and sidewalks. The retiree said it was tough going on Saturday because the snow was so wet, but he knows it will be worse if he waits until Sunday's storm passes.
"Even if it's raining right now, if you don't get down to the base layer and it freezes, you're just going to have solid ice," Takiguchi said.
Spokane County asks area residents to clear storm drains of debris before Sunday's storm and next week's plunging temperatures. Crews say it will be much more difficult to clear those areas if they aren't cleaned before the weather kicks up again.
