SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. - The Spokane County Sheriff's Office is searching for a burglary suspect near Aspen Grove Land and East Chattaroy Road after homeowners chased them away.
According to SCSO, a burglar broke into a home under construction just after 6 p.m.
The suspect fled the scene with a few items when the homeowners returned home.
As the suspect fled, they crashed their car into a tree and proceeded to take off on foot into a wooded area.
According to KHQ crews at the scene, the Sheriff's Office showed up in force with K9 teams.
SCSO searched for an hour and did not find the suspect. The investigation is ongoing.