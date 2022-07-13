SPOKANE, Wash.- Have you driven by the homes that are on blocks near the intersection of Francis Avenue and North Ash Street?
We drove by today and wondered what was going on, so we made some calls and found the answer.
A Spokane man owns four homes on Ash Street and decided to develop the land for lease. Instead of demolishing the homes, he's decided to move them to an 'as of yet undetermined' new location. The property that the homes were once on, is slated to be used for a new Numerica Credit Union building.
At this time there is no timeline on when that may happen, but if you've never seen a home that's not meant to be moved, being moved-- you should check out Francis and Ash!