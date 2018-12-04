Watch again

This Friday, KHQ is teaming up with Northwest Harvest at Albertsons and Safeway for the Hometown Harvest Food Drive. KHQ met with one of Northwest Harvest's faithful volunteer's about how food insecurity has impacted the life of someone he loves.

"Before I met her, she was struggling, very much so," Volunteer, Steven Johnson, said.

Before Steven Johnson was a volunteer at Northwest Harvest, he saw firsthand how hard it was for one single mom to put food on the table.

"She had two young daughters, and could not make ends meet," Johnson said.

For years, his family member needed places like Northwest Harvest, just to get by.

"She was always getting things from the community, people were helping her survive, basically," Johnson said.

Northwest Harvest says, in Washington, one in six people rely on food banks.

"Without people helping each other, people in need, they suffer," Johnson said.

That's why Northwest Harvest, and Johnson, are here for them.

"I want to help, I want to be part of a community, that helps their community," Johnson said.

This Friday, Johnson said it's important to give.

"If you want to make a difference, step out and try to help somebody," Johnson said.

One way to do that is with canned foods, or with money donations. For just 22 cents, Northwest Harvest can provide an entire meal to someone in need.