This Friday, KHQ is teaming up with Northwest Harvest at Albertsons and Safeway for the Hometown Harvest Food Drive.
Food banks around Spokane, like the Martin Luther King Jr. Family Outreach Center, need places like Northwest Harvest to feed their community. KHQ met with support manager, Adell Whitehead, at the outreach center about how important it is to donate this week.
"We just serve who we serve, whoever comes through the door, that’s who we serve," Whitehead said.
Adell Whitehead said she has a calling to serve, and it doesn’t matter who needs her help, she'll be there.
"We have the whole population, homeless, single parents, no parents," Whitehead said.
But something they all have in common, is food insecurity.
"They come here to get help, and it's a joy to see their face when they get help," Whitehead said.
She said last week, a mother of six was struggling to find a place to get food.
"I've been denied, I've been denied stamps, and I told her don't worry about that," Whitehead said.
Through the donations Northwest Harvest and the community provides, Whitehead was able to feed another hungry family.
"And she was just thank you so much, I didn't know what to do," Whitehead said.
Whitehead says she sees families like this everyday, and with your help of canned or cash donations, Northwest Harvest can continue to give to food banks like the Martin Luther King Family Outreach Center.
"It's just a beautiful thing, I don’t know what else to say," Whitehead said.